Vibrant Gujarat

How This Indian State is Fast-building an Innovation Landscape
Innovation

How This Indian State is Fast-building an Innovation Landscape

The Gujarat State Government currently supports 184 startups and aims to support up to 2000 start-ups at the cost of 7000 crore rupees by the year 2021
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
These #5 Bank Officials Say UPI Payments Are Absolutely Safe For All Banking Transactions

These #5 Bank Officials Say UPI Payments Are Absolutely Safe For All Banking Transactions

The UPI and API payments are making banking transactions feasible in cash crunched India.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
#6 Things That make Gujarat a Big Investment Hub in India

#6 Things That make Gujarat a Big Investment Hub in India

The pioneer state in itself, Gujarat is all set to woo investors with PM's inauguration to begin the four-long day event.
Komal Nathani | 5 min read
What to Expect From Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017

What to Expect From Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017

Often referred to as the 'Davos of the East', it is set to debut the Nobel Prize Series in India.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read