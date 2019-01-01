There are no Videos in your queue.
Vibrant Gujarat
Innovation
The Gujarat State Government currently supports 184 startups and aims to support up to 2000 start-ups at the cost of 7000 crore rupees by the year 2021
The UPI and API payments are making banking transactions feasible in cash crunched India.
The pioneer state in itself, Gujarat is all set to woo investors with PM's inauguration to begin the four-long day event.
Often referred to as the 'Davos of the East', it is set to debut the Nobel Prize Series in India.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
