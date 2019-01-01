My Queue

victory

Finish the Year Strong to Carry Momentum Into 2019
Goals

Finish the Year Strong to Carry Momentum Into 2019

Survey your accomplishments now, and reassess your goals, to conclude this year in kinetic alignment with where you want to go next.
Raul Villacis | 8 min read
Taking Command: The Crew Is Only as Good as the Captain

Taking Command: The Crew Is Only as Good as the Captain

There were only good sailors on the USS Montpelier, but a new commander was needed to make them a great crew.
Ron LaSalvia | 15+ min read
5 Deadly Kinds of Ego That Prey Upon Your Success

5 Deadly Kinds of Ego That Prey Upon Your Success

Because we prize victory so, we are often blind to the fact -- well known to the ancients -- that it can be harder to bear than hardship itself.
Ryan Holiday | 8 min read
Dance Your Ass Off When You Win

Dance Your Ass Off When You Win

At a time when culture tends to punish success, it's important to remember the benefits of celebration.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read