video ads

Get Ready: Video Ads Are Coming to Pinterest
Video Marketing

Get Ready: Video Ads Are Coming to Pinterest

Rumor has it, video is coming to Pinterest! This shows how serious they are about becoming a major marketing platform for B2C businesses.
Aaron Agius | 5 min read
YouTube Videos are Now 'Shoppable'

YouTube Videos are Now 'Shoppable'

Viewers will be directed to products similar to the ones seen in videos.
Jillian D'Onfro | 2 min read
Attract More Talent With Video Job Ads

Attract More Talent With Video Job Ads

A new study shows candidates spend on average 55 seconds reading text-only ads, whereas job seekers might watch a video ad for a far longer stretch.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read