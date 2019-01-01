There are no Videos in your queue.
Video Advertising
Video Marketing
A compelling story is far more important that shinier production quality.
Humans are visual animals. Quality videos increase engagement, improve user experience and set your brand apart from the competition.
Have you started your video marketing campaign yet? Because your competitors probably have.
Video accounts for approximately three-quarters of all web traffic. Get started with platforms that make it easy to package high-quality visuals and distribute across multiple channels.
Capitalize on the web's fastest growing advertising medium.
More From This Topic
Video Advertising
Three video advertising campaigns from three big brands hit the sweet spot with creativity, vision and forward thinking.
Video Marketing
Building familiarity with your customers, and relating to them first as viewers, can create sales without selling.
Commercials
It's a pretty penny to get on TV, no doubt, but it's possible. First, however, start with what you know: your brand's audience, conversion funnel, message and traction.
Video Marketing
A hundred million Internet users watch online videos each day. If you're not investing in video marketing, you're behind the eight ball.
Online Video
Twitter will give creators a 70 percent cut of ad revenues, as opposed to the 55 percent offered by YouTube and Facebook.
Online Video
Snapchat, which helped popularize the format, says that vertical video ads are nine times more likely to be viewed to completion than their horizontal counterparts.
Online Video
Facebook, Snapchat and Vessel seemed to be the three names on everyone's lips.
Mobile Marketing
Expect mobile to be tomorrow's main act in video and TV consumption, and by extension, advertising.
