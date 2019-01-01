My Queue

Video Games

Video Games

'When a game is designed for kids, game developers shouldn't be allowed to monetize addiction,' said U.S. Senator Josh Hawley.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
This Is the Sport of the Future, Says Alexander Kokhanovskyy

The esports industry is blowing up--and he's helping gamers cash in.
The Oracles | 5 min read
Ubisoft Is Donating $564,000 to Help Rebuild Notre-Dame

'Assassin's Creed Unity' features the cathedral and will be free to download for a week.
Kris Holt | 2 min read
The 'Fortnite' Dance Lawsuits Are Close to Falling Apart

Documents suggest that Alfonso Ribeiro can't copyright his signature move, the 'Carlton Dance.'
Daniel Cooper | 3 min read
There's a New Version of Tinder Made Just for Cattle (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read

Netflix Points to 'Fortnite' as Competition After its Price Hike
Netflix

Sorry HBO.
Richard Lawler | 3 min read
Kansas City Royals Employees Use Jumbotron to Play Mario Kart
Technology

A news helicopter caught what has to be the best use of a giant screen.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
The CEO Behind 'Fortnite' Is Now Worth More Than $7 Billion
Billionaires

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is No. 194 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index of the world's 500 richest people.
Ben Gilbert | 2 min read
Meet the Company That Helps Game Developers Get Seen and Get Paid
Gaming

Xsolla aims to provide a one-stop shop for the next gaming superstars.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
'Fortnite' Players Are Creating Sick Scenarios With NFL Outfits From In-Game Store
Games

Gamers have portrayed Michael Vick with a dog, Aaron Hernandez with a gun and Jason Pierre-Paul with a sparkler.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
Major Video Games Make More Money Than Blockbuster Movies
Video Games

You might think, based on Hollywood's hard work and even even harder marketing, that only big movies make millions. Video games are where the really big money flows.
Eric Griffith | 2 min read
NFL Teams Up With Epic Games to Bring All 32 Team Uniforms to 'Fortnite'
Games

The beleaguered league hopes to get a boost from one of the most popular video games in the world.
Patrick Carone | 3 min read
60-Second Video: Starbucks Unleashes a New Monstrosity!
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down
Ready For Anything

Former 'WoW' leader J Allen Brack is taking over, while 'several' new games are in development.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Facebook Launches Its Dating Platform: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read