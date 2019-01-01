My Queue

Video On-Demand

You're Free! So Cut the Cord and Save Money Like the Millennials Do.
Lifestyle

A growing number of households are ditching their cable and satellite bills for good.
Eric Samson | 5 min read
How to build a great video on-demand platform in India

The online video space in India may still be at a nascent stage, but the industry promises to be full of action in the next 5 years.
Ravi Bhushan | 4 min read
Sony to Launch Streaming TV Service in Two Weeks

The entertainment juggernaut will reportedly roll out its inaugural cord-cutter offering in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.

As of today, you no longer need an invite to get your Sling on. Here's what it is, what you can stream and for how much.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read