video production

Identify With Extraordinary, Then Become Extraordinary
Entrepreneur Network

Identify With Extraordinary, Then Become Extraordinary

Mark Drager explains how identifying with just one word helped him build up a million-dollar video production business.
Evan Carmichael | 1 min read
How Will Your Event Live On? Through Video -- So Plan Accordingly

How Will Your Event Live On? Through Video -- So Plan Accordingly

By 2017, video will drive 79 percent of consumer Internet traffic, so you've got to know how to work with a professional video crew.
Maura Gaughan | 5 min read
Do Your YouTube Videos Suck? Make Them High-Quality Using These 4 Simple Tips.

Do Your YouTube Videos Suck? Make Them High-Quality Using These 4 Simple Tips.

Inexpensive microphones and lighting techniques will make a world of difference -- and boost your views and sales.
Brandon Turner | 7 min read
5 Tips for Selecting the Ideal Music for Your Marketing Video

5 Tips for Selecting the Ideal Music for Your Marketing Video

Matching the song that best fits your video amplifies your message and makes far more memorable.
Daniel McCarthy | 4 min read
Crowdfunding Campaigns Come With a Growing Price Tag

Crowdfunding Campaigns Come With a Growing Price Tag

A panoply of new services are being offered to make projects stand out. But an entrepreneur has to be prepared to spend some money.
Sally Outlaw | 6 min read