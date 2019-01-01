My Queue

Video Tips

The 8 Most Popular and Effective Uses of Video Marketing
Video Marketing

The 8 Most Popular and Effective Uses of Video Marketing

How many ways can you put video marketing to work for your brand?
Torrey Tayenaka | 6 min read
5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration

5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration

Humans are visual animals. Quality videos increase engagement, improve user experience and set your brand apart from the competition.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
Why Short-Form Video Needs to Be Part of Your Content Strategy

Why Short-Form Video Needs to Be Part of Your Content Strategy

Adapt your content to today's short attention spans to maximize their effectiveness.
David Meltzer | 4 min read
5 Tips for Creating Quality Video Content Even If You're Clueless How to Begin

5 Tips for Creating Quality Video Content Even If You're Clueless How to Begin

Like pretty much everything else, getting started is half of succeeding.
Aaron Price | 3 min read
5 Low-Cost Ways to Get Started With Video Marketing

5 Low-Cost Ways to Get Started With Video Marketing

For the entrepreneurs with a big vision and a small budget.
Aaron Agius | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Should You Write a Script for Your Video Content?
Video

Should You Write a Script for Your Video Content?

Will working from a script make you seem less authentic when you produce video?
Salma Jafri | 2 min read
The Year of the Video: 5 Ways to Master a New Must-Do
Video Marketing

The Year of the Video: 5 Ways to Master a New Must-Do

Video accounts for approximately three-quarters of all web traffic. Get started with platforms that make it easy to package high-quality visuals and distribute across multiple channels.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 7 min read
How to Make Room for Video in Your Content Strategy
Video Marketing

How to Make Room for Video in Your Content Strategy

Start small, focus on quality and use modern methods to get the most out of this powerful communication tool.
Samuel Edwards | 8 min read
4 Keys to Creating the Video Ad Your Business Needs
Video

4 Keys to Creating the Video Ad Your Business Needs

Distributing a message is easier via video than with other media, including your website. The catch is, that video has to be good.
Hope Horner | 6 min read
The Biggest Do's and Don'ts of Video Conferencing
Video Conferences

The Biggest Do's and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

Follow these tips to elevate the overall experience of your video conference.
Bryan Lovgren | 3 min read
12 Live Streaming Video Tips to Build Your Brand and Business
Video

12 Live Streaming Video Tips to Build Your Brand and Business

Stand out, and get noticed.
Matt Sweetwood | 7 min read
Building a Live-Video Streaming Studio Isn't Close to as Expensive as You Think
Video Marketing

Building a Live-Video Streaming Studio Isn't Close to as Expensive as You Think

For fewer zeroes than you think, you can give your content an authentic immediacy and put your audience right in the middle of the action.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
Leverage the Undeniable Power of Video Marketing on All Platforms
Video Marketing

Leverage the Undeniable Power of Video Marketing on All Platforms

The benefits of adding video to your current social platforms are vastly greater than just doing what you are doing on more platforms.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
Video Marketing: How to Stretch Your Dollars
Video Marketing

Video Marketing: How to Stretch Your Dollars

Here are a few tips on how to shoot a quality video with just a smartphone.
Small Business PR | 5 min read
3 Ways to Make Captivating Videos
Video Tips

3 Ways to Make Captivating Videos

Brand managers are turning to video to gain audiences' attention, but you'll have to create something more interesting than average corporate fare to capture eyeballs.
Martin Jones | 2 min read