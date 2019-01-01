My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Videogames

Mario, the World's Most Famous Video-Game Character, Is 30 Years Old
Video Games

Mario, the World's Most Famous Video-Game Character, Is 30 Years Old

The iconic Nintendo character debuted in Japan on Sept. 13, 1985.
Chris Morris | 4 min read
This New Crowdfunding Startup Allows People to Buy Equity in Video Games

This New Crowdfunding Startup Allows People to Buy Equity in Video Games

The founder of Fig says the game industry is one of the strongest crowdfunding categories.
John Gaudiosi | 3 min read
Gadgets, Apps, Video Games and Social Media: All Things Tech With Veronica Belmont

Gadgets, Apps, Video Games and Social Media: All Things Tech With Veronica Belmont

In this Google Hangout, we'll chat about the future of wearables, business tech and more.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Company Turns 'Unsexy' Corporate Compliance Training on Its Head

Company Turns 'Unsexy' Corporate Compliance Training on Its Head

True Office gamifies the way companies train their employees, with its founder insisting it's cheaper and more fun than hiring an expert.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
The Startup Bringing Video Games into the Real World

The Startup Bringing Video Games into the Real World

The video game of the future just might remind you of toys of the past. Sifteo cubes give tactile appeal to technology.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Gamesalad Can Help You Create Your Own Video Game

How Gamesalad Can Help You Create Your Own Video Game

This Austin company can turn almost anyone into a game developer.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Meet the Entrepreneurs Behind the Booming Business of Games
Technology

Meet the Entrepreneurs Behind the Booming Business of Games

These guys aren't playing around. And social-gaming incubator chief Peter Relan is the game master.
Jennifer Wang | 5 min read
A Mobile Franchise Brings the Party to Kids
Franchises

A Mobile Franchise Brings the Party to Kids

Michael Falgares scored big and launched a portable franchise when he put video games on a custom trailer
Jason Daley | 3 min read