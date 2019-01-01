My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Videos

Booking a Flight? Here Are 3 Ways to Save. (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Booking a Flight? Here Are 3 Ways to Save. (60-Second Video)

There is such a thing as booking too early -- you probably won't find deals if you try to book more than 150 days before takeoff.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
3 Habits of True Leaders

3 Habits of True Leaders

Here are actionable strategies for building up three key leadership qualities.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
3 Time-Management Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video)

3 Time-Management Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Michael Phelps and Other Leaders Share Their Own Mental Health 'Red Flags' -- and Strategies for Moving Forward (Video)

Michael Phelps and Other Leaders Share Their Own Mental Health 'Red Flags' -- and Strategies for Moving Forward (Video)

For fitness entrepreneur Emily Skye, stress can manifest physically in the form of headaches and trouble breathing. She uses exercise to recover.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Michael Phelps and Other Leaders on Finding Happiness: Stop Tying Your Self-Worth to Your Career Success (Video)

Michael Phelps and Other Leaders on Finding Happiness: Stop Tying Your Self-Worth to Your Career Success (Video)

'Being able to look at yourself and like who you see in the mirror -- for so long, I never did,' Phelps said. 'I looked at myself as a swimmer, and that was it.'
Hayden Field | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Watch 3 Entrepreneurs Talk About Their Mental Health Journey -- and Their Advice for Other Founders (Video)
Mental Health

Watch 3 Entrepreneurs Talk About Their Mental Health Journey -- and Their Advice for Other Founders (Video)

Here's why it's especially important for entrepreneurs need to talk about mental health.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
What Are the Secrets to Creating Social Media-Friendly Videos That Sell? Here Are 5 Answers.
Videos

What Are the Secrets to Creating Social Media-Friendly Videos That Sell? Here Are 5 Answers.

It's not enough to just create a pretty video with 4k cameras. In modern marketing, you need video that sells.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
This Is How You Lead a Virtual Team Without Coming Across Like a Looming Sci-Fi Overlord
Communication

This Is How You Lead a Virtual Team Without Coming Across Like a Looming Sci-Fi Overlord

Nobody likes the boss staring at them on a screen..
Jordan Owens | 5 min read
These Apps Can Help You Grow Your Wealth From Your Smartphone
Personal Finance

These Apps Can Help You Grow Your Wealth From Your Smartphone

Here are some helpful apps that can help you manage your investments, earn a good credit score and more.
Phil Town | 2 min read
The Power of Keywords Helps This Snack Company Innovate Its Marketing Constantly
Sales Strategies

The Power of Keywords Helps This Snack Company Innovate Its Marketing Constantly

Andy Mackensen of SnackNation continues his discussion with Eric Siu about how the company generates profit.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Knew Starting a Business Was His Purpose
Growth

How This Entrepreneur Knew Starting a Business Was His Purpose

Daniel DiPiazza shares with Gerard Adams when the entrepreneurship bug bit him.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
Why a Mastermind Group Can Offer You That Push When You Most Need It
Social Networking

Why a Mastermind Group Can Offer You That Push When You Most Need It

Jeff Rose shares some of the benefits he's experienced while being part of a mastermind group.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
I Once Gave Up $36,000 For Creative Freedom. Here's Why I Did It.
Success Strategies

I Once Gave Up $36,000 For Creative Freedom. Here's Why I Did It.

The sacrifice was worth the risk for financial blogger Jeff Rose.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
Tell Me a Story: 4 Ways That Video Can Create Brand Fanatics -- Maybe Even Your Brand Fanatics
Video Marketing

Tell Me a Story: 4 Ways That Video Can Create Brand Fanatics -- Maybe Even Your Brand Fanatics

People view ads, but they engage with video. Use this medium to tell better stories and turn uninterested prospects into brand fanatics.
Hope Horner | 7 min read
Research Says This Type of Video Closes More B2B Sales
Video Marketing

Research Says This Type of Video Closes More B2B Sales

Here's how getting creative with your approach to case studies can cut out the high-pressure sell.
James G. Brooks | 5 min read

Videos -- or moving images that are often accompanied with audio -- can be a dynamic part of a business’s marketing strategy for demonstrating aspects of products or services that are better illustrated through a moving visual versus text or stills. Videos come in various forms, including explainers, interviews, short films and commercials.

 