Vietnam

Entrepreneurs

This Millennial Business Exec Sees a Big Future for Family Businesses

You can keep it all in the family and still compete with the big boys in emerging markets.
Phuong Uyen Tran | 4 min read
'Flappy Bird' Kicks Off Booming Foreign Investments in Vietnam's Startup Scene

The country is becoming a major player in the tech industry, and big financial players are taking notice.
Reuters | 4 min read
Taco Bell's New Sister Restaurant Apologizes for 'Communist' Logo

Vietnamese sandwich concept Banh Shop promises to change its logo after Vietnamese-Americans called out Taco Bell's parent company for the red star design.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
New Year, New Expansion: McDonald's to Open First Restaurant in Vietnam

Despite struggling with sales in Asia, McDonald's will open its first restaurant in Vietnam in 2014.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read