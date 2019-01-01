My Queue

villages

How mHealth is Changing the Face of Indian Healthcare Sector?
How mHealth is Changing the Face of Indian Healthcare Sector?

A recent joint report by PwC and the CII states that mHealth is expected to be crucial in making healthcare accessible in India.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
#4 Apps That are Changing the Face of Indian Agriculture

#4 Apps That are Changing the Face of Indian Agriculture

There is a need to enhance the level of farm mechanization in the country.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
This Social Entrepreneur is Creating Employment in Underserved Areas

This Social Entrepreneur is Creating Employment in Underserved Areas

The non-profit body focuses on youth and women from ages 18-25 in the most rural parts of the world.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
This Startup is Taking Digital Services to Every Corner of Rural India

This Startup is Taking Digital Services to Every Corner of Rural India

The company is trying to create a network of Digital Runners across villages, who are available on demand to deliver digital services
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
This Young Entrepreneur is Battling for a 'Clean India'

This Young Entrepreneur is Battling for a 'Clean India'

Diya has been extremely lucky in initiating her own project, backed by her parents.
Sugandh Bahl | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How #3 Global Icons are Helping India Fight Its Crippling Problems
How #3 Global Icons are Helping India Fight Its Crippling Problems

Microsoft has adopted Maharashtra's Harisal village to transform it as India's first ideal, digital village
Komal Nathani | 3 min read