My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Villian

How These 8 Legendary Movie Villains Taught Us About Work, Entrepreneurship, Complexities & Leadership
Leadership

How These 8 Legendary Movie Villains Taught Us About Work, Entrepreneurship, Complexities & Leadership

While the villains are hell-bent on destroying the human race, they are the ones who teach you things that can be applied to your business practices on a daily basis
Priyadarshini Patwa | 8 min read