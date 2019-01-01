My Queue

'Mysterious Woman' Throws Out Vintage Apple Computer Worth $200,000
'Mysterious Woman' Throws Out Vintage Apple Computer Worth $200,000

The Silicon Valley recycling company that owns the center where the woman deposited the computer is searching for her in order to give her half the proceeds from its recent sale.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
5 Tips to Stand Out When Selling on an Online Marketplace

5 Tips to Stand Out When Selling on an Online Marketplace

Sharpen your game as customers are becoming more knowledgeable and higher-quality goods are being sold online.
David Kalt | 5 min read
Reviving an Old Brand = Nostalgia Driven Profit

Reviving an Old Brand = Nostalgia Driven Profit

Bringing back a well-known brand can save millions in upfront marketing, while the name recognition captures attention in a crowded marketplace.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
This Company Rents Out High-End Trailers For Camping and Corporate Events

This Company Rents Out High-End Trailers For Camping and Corporate Events

A fleet of Airstreams packs a multifaceted business plan.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
A One-Stop Cooking and E-Commerce Site Heats Up

A One-Stop Cooking and E-Commerce Site Heats Up

Food52 is both a curated cooking site and an online shop for kitchen and home goods.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read

A New Take on Vintage Design
A New Take on Vintage Design

Apparel startup Homage combines period-correct design sensibilities with contemporary production techniques.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
A New Breed of Antiques Dealers Specializes in Retro-Chic
A New Breed of Antiques Dealers Specializes in Retro-Chic

Philadelphia's Three Potato Four keeps things personal while staying ahead of vintage industry trends.
Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
Cheap Jack's Finds Decades-Long Success in Vintage Fashion
Cheap Jack's Finds Decades-Long Success in Vintage Fashion

How an old-school New York entrepreneur is still standing strong in the fickle fashion industry.
Rosalind Resnick | 5 min read
Vintage Clothing Business Thrives in a Mad Men World
Vintage Clothing Business Thrives in a Mad Men World

How a chef turned her love of retro fashions into a new career.
Melinda Fulmer | 6 min read