My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

VIP

A 10-Step Strategy for Making Friends With a VIP
VIP

A 10-Step Strategy for Making Friends With a VIP

When you've realized who are the people who can help you the most, start thinking about how you can help them.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
4 Tips for Staying Calm in Conversation With Very Important People

4 Tips for Staying Calm in Conversation With Very Important People

VIP doesn't stand for very intimidating person.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
6 Ways to Cultivate Your VIP Relationships

6 Ways to Cultivate Your VIP Relationships

Courting influential people? When approached right, these people can advance an initiative in a myriad ways. Pay them close attention.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read