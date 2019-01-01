My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Virat Kohli

Best 2018 Luxury Timepieces That Money Can Buy & Lit Your Wrist
Lifestyle

Best 2018 Luxury Timepieces That Money Can Buy & Lit Your Wrist

The best luxury watches to invest in right now & change your perception about time
Priyadarshini Patwa | 3 min read
Meet the Wedding Planner Behind Big Fat Indian Weddings

Meet the Wedding Planner Behind Big Fat Indian Weddings

Devika Narain conceptualizes each wedding based on her clients' tastes and their relationship history.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Appointment of New President Proves that Uber is Not Going to Give Up on India

Appointment of New President Proves that Uber is Not Going to Give Up on India

Former DEN CEO, Pradeep Parameswaran has over 20 years of wide experience of working in US, Asia Pacific and Africa in telecom sector.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Zomato's Snazzy Copywriters & Jeff Bezos's Growing Wealth. 4 Things to Know Today

Zomato's Snazzy Copywriters & Jeff Bezos's Growing Wealth. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Here's The Entrepreneur's Guide to Healthy Eating

Here's The Entrepreneur's Guide to Healthy Eating

An entrepreneur who is healthy is infused with optimism and creativity
Meenakshi Nagdeve | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Virat has Given Perfect Direction To His never-say-die Attitude
35Under35

How Virat has Given Perfect Direction To His never-say-die Attitude

Virat Kohli in a very less time has given the perfect direction to his never-say-die attitude to get on top of his career.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Playing the Master Stroke
Celebrities

Playing the Master Stroke

Virat Kohli, who still has around 10 years of his cricketing career left, has already braced himself up for his post-retirement life.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read