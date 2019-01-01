My Queue

Virgin

Cómo crear la visión de tu empresa
Consultoría

Cómo crear la visión de tu empresa

Richard Branson explica cómo todas las compañías de Virgin Group trabajan bajo un mismo propósito: mejorar la vida de las personas.
Richard Branson | 4 min read
Cómo aprender haciendo según Branson

Cómo aprender haciendo según Branson

Para el fundador de Virgin la inexperiencia puede ser una ventaja al emprender. ¿La clave? Ponerse en los zapatos del consumidor.
Richard Branson | 5 min read
Ser grande no siempre es mejor

Ser grande no siempre es mejor

Una empresa pequeña puede posicionarse con éxito sin tener gran infraestructura, pero apostando por ideas innovadoras.
Richard Branson | 6 min read