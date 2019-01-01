There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Virgin America
Acquisitions
Alaska Air completed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America to become the fifth-largest U.S. carrier.
'We are aware of the value that that company has brought to its customers. Our goal isn't to lose that,' Brad Tilden says.
After a decline in satisfaction last year, industry performance is on the upswing.
Richard Branson expressed sadness that Virgin America was changing hands.
JetBlue Airways and Alaska Air Group have both made offers.
More From This Topic
Airlines
Skytrax has released its annual ranking of the top airlines on the planet. Unsurprisingly, U.S.-based airlines are not among the most well regarded.
Tony Robbins
Robbins' takeaway from his long-time friendship might surprise you.
IPO
It underscores the buoyant mood in an industry that is emerging from a long spell of turbulence.
Virgin America
The airline, which was founded in 2007 and is partly owned by serial entrepreneur Richard Branson, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on Monday after announcing its first annual profit.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?