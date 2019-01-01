There are no Videos in your queue.
Virgin Galactic
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
The Virgin founder also announced that his space company will get off the planet within four months.
Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight company also plans to begin flying paying customers by the end of 2018.
This early test of VSS Unity was an important step.
Virgin Galactic
The VMS Eve and VSS Unity flew in 'captive carry' mode for almost four hours over the Mojave desert.
Virgin Galactic
The company has not yet announced a date for the start of passenger flights but is selling tickets for a ride aboard SpaceShipTwo at $250,000 a seat. Commercial service is not expected to debut before 2017.
Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic also doesn't have a target date for its first official flight yet despite already having sold 700 tickets.
News and Trends
Plus: Trump wins SC and exploding e-cigarettes are what's what.
Richard Branson
The British serial entrepreneur recently spoke in L.A. about how startups can take the global market by storm with revolutionary ideas.
Amazon
The Amazon founder's space startup successfully landed a reusable, suborbital rocket, and raised Elon Musk's eyebrows in the process.
Virgin Galactic
Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight venture moved into the Southern California city to build a craft that will rocket satellites, not people, into space. We caught up with Virgin Galactic's CEO for the latest details.
Richard Branson
The criticism of Sir Richard Branson's role in the SpaceShipTwo crash is a knock on entrepreneurship itself.
Virgin Galactic
Investigators say a key function of the craft deployed early.
Richard Branson
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic crashed during a test flight at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California.
