Virgin Group
Richard Branson
The Virgin founder also announced that his space company will get off the planet within four months.
The Virgin Group found says, "I'd happily invest in a company that ends up failing in order to find a young entrepreneur who will go on to change the world"
These founders' stories are anything but ordinary
'We are heading towards a disaster. I don't believe the public realized what a mess their vote would cost,' he said.
The search giant pulled a Gmail button meant for fun after people claimed it cost them their jobs.
Richard Branson
The British serial entrepreneur recently spoke in L.A. about how startups can take the global market by storm with revolutionary ideas.
Vacations
Workers tend to fear being perceived as dispensable and also dread a work pileup upon their return.
Company Culture
It's official: Companies with happy employees outperform the competition.
Business Travel
U.K.-based Virgin Trains is partnering with a company called HomingPIN to get your bags back to you faster.
Virgin Galactic
Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight venture moved into the Southern California city to build a craft that will rocket satellites, not people, into space. We caught up with Virgin Galactic's CEO for the latest details.
Branding
The most successful brands have good products and great personality.
5 min read
Richard Branson
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic crashed during a test flight at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California.
Work-Life Balance
The billionaire will allow employees to take time off whenever they want and without prior approval -- provided they still get their work done.
Branding
Those "cult'' brands that sell without apparent effort share some basics, regardless of product or market.
Crowdfunding
The San Francisco-based crowdfunding site plans to use its most recent cash infusion to improve its global reach and mobile experience.
