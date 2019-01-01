My Queue

Virgin Group

Richard Branson

Richard Branson Reveals His 6-Word Motto That's Motivated His Billion-Dollar Career

The Virgin founder also announced that his space company will get off the planet within four months.
Joan Oleck | 8 min read
Richard Branson Explains Why He's Different From Elon Musk, and What He Looks For When Investing in Startups

The Virgin Group found says, "I'd happily invest in a company that ends up failing in order to find a young entrepreneur who will go on to change the world"
Richard Branson | 8 min read
11 Entrepreneurs Who Deserve Their Own Hollywood Movies

These founders' stories are anything but ordinary
Roger Cusa | 6 min read
Branson Says Virgin Group Loses Third of Its Value After Brexit

'We are heading towards a disaster. I don't believe the public realized what a mess their vote would cost,' he said.
Reuters | 2 min read
Google's 'Mic Drop' Prank Ends Very, Very Badly, But These 9 Other April Fools' Jokes Get It Right

The search giant pulled a Gmail button meant for fun after people claimed it cost them their jobs.
Lindsay Friedman | 5 min read

Richard Branson

Watch Legendary Entrepreneur Richard Branson Share His Secrets to Startup Success

The British serial entrepreneur recently spoke in L.A. about how startups can take the global market by storm with revolutionary ideas.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Vacations

More Than Half of Americans Haven't Taken a Vacation in the Past Year, Study Shows

Workers tend to fear being perceived as dispensable and also dread a work pileup upon their return.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Company Culture

Reinforce Your Company Culture Through 'Random Acts of Culture'

It's official: Companies with happy employees outperform the competition.
Chuck Longanecker | 7 min read
Business Travel

Virgin Trains Is Giving Travelers a New Way to Track Their Missing Baggage

U.K.-based Virgin Trains is partnering with a company called HomingPIN to get your bags back to you faster.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Lands in Long Beach, Unveils Plan to Launch Small Satellites Into Space

Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight venture moved into the Southern California city to build a craft that will rocket satellites, not people, into space. We caught up with Virgin Galactic's CEO for the latest details.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Branding

How to Get Customers Raving About Your Brand

The most successful brands have good products and great personality.
5 min read
Richard Branson

Virgin Galactic Spaceship Crashes During California Test Flight

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic crashed during a test flight at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California.
Reuters | 2 min read
Work-Life Balance

Richard Branson Announces Unlimited Vacation Policy for Virgin Staffers

The billionaire will allow employees to take time off whenever they want and without prior approval -- provided they still get their work done.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Branding

The 3 Fundamentals of Wildly Successful Brands

Those "cult'' brands that sell without apparent effort share some basics, regardless of product or market.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
Crowdfunding

Richard Branson, Max Levchin Get Behind Crowdfunding With Investment in Indiegogo

The San Francisco-based crowdfunding site plans to use its most recent cash infusion to improve its global reach and mobile experience.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read