Hello, Collaboration! How the Future of A.I. Lies With Brand Cross-Pollination
Artificial Intelligence

Hello, Collaboration! How the Future of A.I. Lies With Brand Cross-Pollination

Alexa, meet Cortana. Cortana, meet Alexa -- and Siri and Google Assistant. Now, PDAs, talk amongst yourselves ...
Puneet Mehta | 6 min read
10 Online Careers You Can Start Today With Basically No Money

10 Online Careers You Can Start Today With Basically No Money

It doesn't require much capital to become a business consultant, virtual assistant or freelance content creator.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
14 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money at Home

14 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money at Home

A side income feels like being rich if you already have a day job that covers the bills.
R.L. Adams | 11 min read
10 Lucrative Side Gigs for Millennials Looking to Earn Extra Money

10 Lucrative Side Gigs for Millennials Looking to Earn Extra Money

A great way to earn extra cash and find fulfillment is to start a side business. Here are some great ideas to get you started.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
Here's How to Know When You Should Outsource

Here's How to Know When You Should Outsource

Sure, outsourcing can help you cut costs, but smart companies are asking it to do more.
Rashan Dixon | 4 min read

More From This Topic

4 Uses for a Chatbot That Will Transform Your Business
Chatbots

4 Uses for a Chatbot That Will Transform Your Business

What's the difference between a chatbot and a genie in a bottle? The chatbot is easier to use, is more engaging, and provides a better ROI if you use it in these 4 ways.
Serenity Gibbons | 5 min read
The 3-Step Process to Hiring Your First Assistant
Personal Assistant

The 3-Step Process to Hiring Your First Assistant

What sort of assistant do you need? Read this guide before you make a hire.
Wendy Keller | 9 min read
Google Home and Amazon Echo Can Store Your Voice Recordings. Here's When They Could Be Used Against You.
Technology

Google Home and Amazon Echo Can Store Your Voice Recordings. Here's When They Could Be Used Against You.

There are instances when the government or other authorities can access your smart home assistant data. Here's how the devices work -- and how to delete recordings.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
To Build a Global Business, You Must First Expand Your Vision of What's Possible
Entrepreneur Mindset

To Build a Global Business, You Must First Expand Your Vision of What's Possible

Don't "fake it until you make it." Just make it.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Virtual Assistant Options for Any Company -- From Startups to High-Flyers
Virtual Assistant

Virtual Assistant Options for Any Company -- From Startups to High-Flyers

VAs can cover your bookkeeping, social media, writing, customer service and programming needs, as much or as little as you want them to.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
4 Tasks Successful Leaders Should Delegate
delegate

4 Tasks Successful Leaders Should Delegate

As a business owner, you can't possibly do everything -- and you need to not only accept that fact but embrace it.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
12 Ways to Master Your Calendar and Manage Your Time for Maximum Results
Time Management

12 Ways to Master Your Calendar and Manage Your Time for Maximum Results

Getting more done is all about assigning sufficient time to work without distraction on what is most important.
John Rampton | 10 min read
Your Human Virtual Assistant Will Soon Be an AI-Driven Digital Assistant
Artificial Intelligence

Your Human Virtual Assistant Will Soon Be an AI-Driven Digital Assistant

Good help is hard to find, but artificial intelligence is making it easy to build your own dream team.
Scott Sandland | 6 min read
Alexa Is Randomly Laughing, But Nobody's in on the Joke
Amazon

Alexa Is Randomly Laughing, But Nobody's in on the Joke

Some Alexa users have heard random, creepy giggles from the virtual assistant in recent weeks. Amazon says the problem was the result of a false positive.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
5 Productivity Truth Bombs From Millennial Powerhouses
Productivity

5 Productivity Truth Bombs From Millennial Powerhouses

The best hacks range from virtual assistants to timeless low-tech methods like to-do lists on paper the night before.
Lena Elkins | 7 min read