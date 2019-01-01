There are no Videos in your queue.
Virtual Currency
Digital currencies just keep gaining steam.
'I do not have the courage. I cannot,' Wright wrote in a blog post.
Tech entrepreneur Craig Wright told the news organization that he is the man behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.
The 10 men, all in their 20s and with Dutch nationality, were arrested in coordinated raids at 15 locations across the Netherlands.
More From This Topic
Bitcoin
The latest name to float to the surface in the hunt for Satoshi Nakamoto is Craig Steven Wright, an Australian entrepreneur and academic.
Bitcoin
A judge ruled that bitcoins don't have the 'tangible qualities' needed to constitute owned property by Japanese law.
Money
Taking a page out of Bitcoin's playbook, the banking giant is exploring innovative ways to transact across borders without a bank account.
Bitcoin
The groundbreaking license granted to cryptocurrency exchange itBit signifies a momentous stride forward in the race to legitimize the fledgling digital currency.
Bitcoin
The tech company is looking at the underlying technology behind bitcoin, known as the 'blockchain,' to create a digital cash and payment system.
Virtual Currency
The author of 'The Bitcoin Big Bang' on what entrepreneurs need to know about the budding digital currency.
Bitstamp
The Bitcoin exchange, which shut down following a security breach, says it will begin trading the virtual currency again within the next day or so.
Bitcoin
When Bill Gates boosts Bitcoin, Microsoft listens.
Far Out Tech
Martijn Wismeijer keeps his Bitcoin handy -- right between his thumb and index finger.
Bitcoin
The 'Transitional BitLicense' would let certain virtual currency companies operate within a lighter regulatory framework.
