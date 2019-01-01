Virtual Currency

My Queue

Cryptocurrency

9 Reasons the Crypto Market Is Down

It isn't as bad as you think.
Scott McGovern | 8 min read
Why You Can't Afford to Ignore Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Anymore

Why You Can't Afford to Ignore Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Anymore

Digital currencies just keep gaining steam.
Kc Agu | 5 min read
Craig Wright Will Not Give Further Evidence He's Bitcoin's Creator

Craig Wright Will Not Give Further Evidence He's Bitcoin's Creator

'I do not have the courage. I cannot,' Wright wrote in a blog post.
Reuters | 2 min read
Australian Man Tells BBC He Created Bitcoin, Skepticism Remains

Australian Man Tells BBC He Created Bitcoin, Skepticism Remains

Tech entrepreneur Craig Wright told the news organization that he is the man behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.
Reuters | 4 min read
10 People Arrested in Connection With Bitcoin Money Laundering Scheme

10 People Arrested in Connection With Bitcoin Money Laundering Scheme

The 10 men, all in their 20s and with Dutch nationality, were arrested in coordinated raids at 15 locations across the Netherlands.
Reuters | 2 min read

Has the True Identity of the Bitcoin Founder Finally Been Revealed?
Bitcoin

Has the True Identity of the Bitcoin Founder Finally Been Revealed?

The latest name to float to the surface in the hunt for Satoshi Nakamoto is Craig Steven Wright, an Australian entrepreneur and academic.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Japanese Court: Bitcoin Can't Be Owned, People Can't Sue Mt. Gox for Compensation
Bitcoin

Japanese Court: Bitcoin Can't Be Owned, People Can't Sue Mt. Gox for Compensation

A judge ruled that bitcoins don't have the 'tangible qualities' needed to constitute owned property by Japanese law.
Daniel Cooper | 1 min read
Citigroup Is Testing Its Own Bitcoin: 'Citicoin'
Money

Citigroup Is Testing Its Own Bitcoin: 'Citicoin'

Taking a page out of Bitcoin's playbook, the banking giant is exploring innovative ways to transact across borders without a bank account.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
New York Just Issued Its First-Ever Bitcoin Banking License
Bitcoin

New York Just Issued Its First-Ever Bitcoin Banking License

The groundbreaking license granted to cryptocurrency exchange itBit signifies a momentous stride forward in the race to legitimize the fledgling digital currency.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
IBM Looking at Adopting Bitcoin Technology for Major Currencies
Bitcoin

IBM Looking at Adopting Bitcoin Technology for Major Currencies

The tech company is looking at the underlying technology behind bitcoin, known as the 'blockchain,' to create a digital cash and payment system.
Reuters | 4 min read
Is Bitcoin Speculative Foolery or a Financial Services Breakthrough?
Virtual Currency

Is Bitcoin Speculative Foolery or a Financial Services Breakthrough?

The author of 'The Bitcoin Big Bang' on what entrepreneurs need to know about the budding digital currency.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
Bitstamp Expected to Resume Trading Within Hours
Bitstamp

Bitstamp Expected to Resume Trading Within Hours

The Bitcoin exchange, which shut down following a security breach, says it will begin trading the virtual currency again within the next day or so.
Reuters | 2 min read
Microsoft Is Now the Largest Company in the World to Accept Bitcoin
Bitcoin

Microsoft Is Now the Largest Company in the World to Accept Bitcoin

When Bill Gates boosts Bitcoin, Microsoft listens.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.
Far Out Tech

Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.

Martijn Wismeijer keeps his Bitcoin handy -- right between his thumb and index finger.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
NY Considering Bitcoin Licenses for Small Businesses, Startups
Bitcoin

NY Considering Bitcoin Licenses for Small Businesses, Startups

The 'Transitional BitLicense' would let certain virtual currency companies operate within a lighter regulatory framework.
Reuters | 1 min read