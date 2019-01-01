My Queue

Virtual Office

5 Ways to Work Remotely Without Being Overlooked
Remote Workers

5 Ways to Work Remotely Without Being Overlooked

Use the phone and take every opportunity you get to meet in person.
Karen Lachtanski | 5 min read
Why This Legacy Company Is Betting on a Glass Highrise Vision of the Flexible Workspace

Why This Legacy Company Is Betting on a Glass Highrise Vision of the Flexible Workspace

Servcorp, decades older than WeWork, sees a remote-work future without foosball tables and 'Hustle Harder' posters.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
Why Your Business Absolutely Needs a Virtual Data Room

Why Your Business Absolutely Needs a Virtual Data Room

A VDR prioritizes security and privacy, saves businesses money and may be the poster child for accountability.
Toby Nwazor | 4 min read
The Biggest Do's and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

The Biggest Do's and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

Follow these tips to elevate the overall experience of your video conference.
Bryan Lovgren | 3 min read
Is a Virtual Company the Best Option for Your Business?

Is a Virtual Company the Best Option for Your Business?

Having a team that's happy to turn on their computers every day -- regardless of distance -- is what makes going virtual one of the best decisions.
Chelsea Berler | 4 min read

Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses
Office Tech

Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses

Companies that thing document management systems are still too expensive don't know how much paper files cost.
Matt Peterson | 5 min read
How to Make Your Conference Calls Run Flawlessly
Conference Calls

How to Make Your Conference Calls Run Flawlessly

Without face-to-face contact, it's difficult to manage the conversation, navigate complex issues or deal with difficult personalities in the group. The good news is there are specific techniques you can use to improve these calls.
Dana Brownlee | 4 min read
Workers Without Borders: Managing the Remote Revolution
Office Tech

Workers Without Borders: Managing the Remote Revolution

With more and more employees working virtually, here is how to manage your team in a cohesive manner.
Anthony Smith | 4 min read
Co-Working NYC: An Inside Look at The Yard
Starting a Business

Co-Working NYC: An Inside Look at The Yard

In our co-working series, NYU students give us the skinny on hot spaces in NYC. Here, we take a look at Brooklyn's creative-tech space The Yard.
Casey Halter | 4 min read