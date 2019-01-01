My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

virtual world

The Conformity Stigma: Is Our Virtual Behaviour Impacting the Way We Really Behave?
virtual world

The Conformity Stigma: Is Our Virtual Behaviour Impacting the Way We Really Behave?

Research shows that violent experiences in the virtual world may lead to increased aggressive behaviour in the real world too
Chirag Prajapati | 5 min read
What Is The Necessity Of Mobile Apps In Education Sector?

What Is The Necessity Of Mobile Apps In Education Sector?

When you have your chapters and fixtures in a video format or sometimes, in the electronic form, the student gets the flexibility to do anything from anywhere.
Pratik Kanada | 3 min read