Visas

As U.S. Cracks Down on H1-B Visas, Latin America Adds Fast-Track Alternatives for Entrepreneurs and Investors
Visas

As U.S. Cracks Down on H1-B Visas, Latin America Adds Fast-Track Alternatives for Entrepreneurs and Investors

More and more entrepreneurs are setting up offices in Latin America where they can still hire talented foreigners without any visa hassle.
Nathan Lustig | 7 min read
The International Entrepreneur Rule and Innovation: Why Immigrants Help -- Not Harm -- the U.S. Job Market

The International Entrepreneur Rule and Innovation: Why Immigrants Help -- Not Harm -- the U.S. Job Market

High-skilled immigrants don't take jobs from U.S. workers. They create them.
Gary Shapiro | 4 min read
U.S. Is Now Asking for Visa Applicants' Social Media Names

U.S. Is Now Asking for Visa Applicants' Social Media Names

They want Internet handles going back five years and biographical information from the last 15 years.
David Lumb | 2 min read
Visa Is Testing NFC Sunglasses That Can Pay for Stuff

Visa Is Testing NFC Sunglasses That Can Pay for Stuff

Now when you lose your frames, you'll be extra screwed.
Andrew Tarantola | 2 min read
What You Need to Know About the Temporary Hold on Expedited H-1B Visas

What You Need to Know About the Temporary Hold on Expedited H-1B Visas

The tech industry stands to be affected.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read

Should U.S. Visa Control Tighten, Here's How Overseas Tech Firms Might React
Hiring

Should U.S. Visa Control Tighten, Here's How Overseas Tech Firms Might React

There's a 'Plan B.'
Reuters | 4 min read
Tech Worker Visas Face Uncertain Future Under Trump, Sessions
Immigration

Tech Worker Visas Face Uncertain Future Under Trump, Sessions

H-1B visas admit 65,000 workers and another 20,000 graduate student workers each year.
Reuters | 6 min read
PayPal's Latest Partnership Could Boost Users and Revenue
Payments

PayPal's Latest Partnership Could Boost Users and Revenue

The move is expected to boost the revenue and number of users of the money-transfer service.
Heather Somerville | 3 min read
Starbucks' New Prepaid Card Lets Customers Earn Awards Anywhere
Starbucks

Starbucks' New Prepaid Card Lets Customers Earn Awards Anywhere

The prepaid card will be available later this year and usable at any retail locations that accept Visa.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
'Pride and Prejudice': The Increasing Competitiveness of Foreign Students
Immigrants

'Pride and Prejudice': The Increasing Competitiveness of Foreign Students

How concerned should we be at the multitudes of foreign grads who want to come here?
Gregory Stoller | 5 min read
Disney Lawsuit Highlights Issues With H-1B Visa System
Legal

Disney Lawsuit Highlights Issues With H-1B Visa System

Outsourcing companies are winning an outsize share of H-1Bs for a simple reason: the visa procurement process is a game of numbers, and they are going big.
Claire Zillman | 5 min read
7 Tips For Businesses Looking for EB-5 Funding
Raising Capital

7 Tips For Businesses Looking for EB-5 Funding

The EB-5 program paves foreign investors a path to U.S. citizenship when they invest in American job-creating projects.
Shai Zamanian and Preeya Malik | 5 min read
Charging a Startup with a VISA -- Just Not the Kind You Think
Immigration

Charging a Startup with a VISA -- Just Not the Kind You Think

Meet three visas that go beyond the familiar H-1B.
Yuri Sagalov | 5 min read
4 High-Tech Ways to Order Food That Didn't Exist Last Year
Mobile Payments

4 High-Tech Ways to Order Food That Didn't Exist Last Year

Smartwatches and beacons and telepathy, oh my!
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
States Sue Obama Administration on Immigration
Immigration

States Sue Obama Administration on Immigration

Seventeen states say the Obama administration acted illegally by issuing an executive order to ease the threat of deportation for millions of immigrants.
Reuters | 2 min read