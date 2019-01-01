My Queue

Vision Statement

Company Culture

Giving Just Lip Service to Your Values and Vision Is a Lot Like Not Having Values or Vision

Company leaders must align, define, practice and enforce their values and vision every day to create a culture of success.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 7 min read
How to Keep Employees From Losing Sight of the Company Vision

Sure, your company's mission statement is on your website for all to see . . . but what about your vision?
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
How to Engage Employees Through Your Company Vision Statement

The better employees understand and align with the vision statement, the higher the chances of their staying on board and being happier to contribute.
Andre Lavoie | 6 min read
The turnaround specialist

Read on to find out why Ashok Soota doesn't want to relax even at the age of 73.
Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read