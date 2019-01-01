My Queue

Visual Presentations

Presentations

Powtoon is user-friendly software that creates powerful presentations for marketing, training, and more.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
5 Things Presenters Usually Get Wrong

5 Things Presenters Usually Get Wrong

To be an effective trainer, you need to keep it short, keep it sharp and keep it moving. If you find yourself reading the PowerPoint slides aloud, you've justly earned the blank or hostile looks glaring at you. Then, the only redemption possible is ending early.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
Social Media Slump? Use Visuals to Amp Up Your Marketing Efforts.

Social Media Slump? Use Visuals to Amp Up Your Marketing Efforts.

A selfie station in your boutique or a check-in special at the bar. That's how you stand out.
Dan Steiner | 4 min read
5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace

5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace

You don't have to be Hemingway to know that a clean, well-lighted place controls the quality of what goes on within it.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
The 7 Biggest Mistakes Made When Creating Charts

The 7 Biggest Mistakes Made When Creating Charts

Charts are undeniably powerful tools for communication but with great power comes great responsibility.
Drew Skau | 4 min read

People, Please Stop Using Pie Charts
Presentations

People, Please Stop Using Pie Charts

They're evil.
Bernard Marr | 5 min read
6 Steps to Overcoming Stage Fright and Giving a Presentation Everybody Listens To
Public Speaking

6 Steps to Overcoming Stage Fright and Giving a Presentation Everybody Listens To

Maybe you're just presenting the quarterly financials but there's a story in there somewhere. That's what everybody wants to hear.
Oliver Roll | 5 min read
The 8 Secret Places to Find the Best Stock Images
Image

The 8 Secret Places to Find the Best Stock Images

Buying and searching for stock images can be a tedious and expensive task, especially if you stick to the standard sites. Here are eight platforms that are flying under the radar.
Michelle Blackshire | 5 min read
The 6 Biggest Mistakes People Make When Creating Infographics
Infographics

The 6 Biggest Mistakes People Make When Creating Infographics

When done correctly, infographics are a powerful tool to tell stories and inform an audience. When done poorly, a brand's integrity comes into question.
Drew Skau | 4 min read
Here's How to Create a Mesmerizing Presentation
Presentations

Here's How to Create a Mesmerizing Presentation

Presentations can go one of two ways: be a complete snooze fest or an opportunity to get the audience hooked on your company. Here are a few tips on avoiding the drab in lieu of fab.
Kumail Hemani | 3 min read
6 Key Shifts in Thinking About Social Media
Social Media

6 Key Shifts in Thinking About Social Media

Findings of a new report show that while there are some constants in social media, marketers are switching up certain important philosophies.
Donna Moritz | 3 min read
Market Research Has Lost Its Mojo. But Here's How It Can Get It Back.
Market Research

Market Research Has Lost Its Mojo. But Here's How It Can Get It Back.

Now more than ever, consumers want to collaborate with companies and help shape their future.
Andrew Reid | 5 min read