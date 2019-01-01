My Queue

Visually Impaired

Smart Devices

Polish Group Seeks to Help the Blind With Free Smart Glasses

Parsee has developed a prototype of the battery-powered glasses which have a 3-D printed frame, internet protocol camera and earphone.
Reuters | 2 min read
Twitter Makes Images More Accessible for Visually Impaired

Beginning today, Twitter's apps for iOS and Android allow users to add text descriptions to images in tweets.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
This Brilliant Braille Smartwatch Lets the Visually Impaired Feel What Time It Is

The groundbreaking haptic wearable also delivers texts, turn-by-turn directions and ebook readouts, all by touch alone.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
5 Amazing Inventions That Are Helping the Visually Impaired

From shoes that tell you which direction to turn to an app that makes your iPad Braille-friendly, here are some of the coolest innovations for the blind and visually impaired.
Carly Okyle | 7 min read
Teen Crafts Low-Cost Braille Printer Out of Lego Kit, Receives Investment From Intel

Thirteen-year-old Silicon Valley native Shubham Banerjee founded his company by considering a community that is often overlooked: the visually impaired.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read