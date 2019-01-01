There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Visually Impaired
Smart Devices
Parsee has developed a prototype of the battery-powered glasses which have a 3-D printed frame, internet protocol camera and earphone.
Beginning today, Twitter's apps for iOS and Android allow users to add text descriptions to images in tweets.
The groundbreaking haptic wearable also delivers texts, turn-by-turn directions and ebook readouts, all by touch alone.
From shoes that tell you which direction to turn to an app that makes your iPad Braille-friendly, here are some of the coolest innovations for the blind and visually impaired.
Thirteen-year-old Silicon Valley native Shubham Banerjee founded his company by considering a community that is often overlooked: the visually impaired.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?