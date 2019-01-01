My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

vocational

What's Holding Back Women Entrepreneurs?
Entrepreneurs

What's Holding Back Women Entrepreneurs?

Women themselves need to take the onus for representing their own sex in business domains by becoming more participatory, daring, and by being unafraid to aim high
Khushboo Jain | 5 min read
Transforming the Employment Landscape for The Labour Force

Transforming the Employment Landscape for The Labour Force

LabourNet has approximately 600 employees and 1000 associates working for it which Gayathri expects to cross 10 million people by 2022.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Skills Can Result in Jobs Only If India Stops Losing Talent Post Training

Skills Can Result in Jobs Only If India Stops Losing Talent Post Training

"As the Indian economy is growing, we hope skills get the respect they deserve."
Aashika Jain | 4 min read