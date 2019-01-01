My Queue

J&J to Buy Hair Care Products Maker Vogue for $3.3 Billion
The transaction, slated to close in the third quarter, is not expected to have an impact on the company's 2016 sales or earnings forecasts.
Reuters | 1 min read
5 Fascinating Facts About the Visionary Behind Chanel No. 5

Coco Chanel, a French orphan, recreated herself into one of the world's most iconic and famous designers who invented a look, a brand and an empire that flourishes to this day.
Carolyn Sun | 9 min read
How Did Lana Jewelry Score Deals With Vogue and Glamour? Because the PR Director Was Persistently Nice.

Fallon Ryan talks with Entrepreneur Network Partner C1 Revolution about how she went from sales and marketing intern to accomplishing some of the most high-profile exposure she could imagine for the company.
Ximena N. Larkin | 2 min read
Fashion Victim: Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel Mugs in Bizarre Photoshoot for Italian Vogue

Here's what not to do when you're a 25-year-old billionaire.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Should Marissa Mayer Have Posed in Vogue?

Being an 'it girl' for tech may help Yahoo change its dated image, but it's causing a lot of controversy.
Linda Lacina | 5 min read