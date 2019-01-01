My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Voice Quality

Make It a Project to Improve Your Vocal Projection
Entrepreneur Network

Make It a Project to Improve Your Vocal Projection

Impromptu Guru Jill Schiefelbein gives tips to help you project better during a presentation.
Entrepreneur Network | 3 min read
Leadership: Can You Learn to Communicate and Embody It?

Leadership: Can You Learn to Communicate and Embody It?

What they don't teach you, but should, in business school.
Arthur Joseph | 5 min read
Reverse a Pattern of Poor Sales With Speech Analytics

Reverse a Pattern of Poor Sales With Speech Analytics

Track certain certain keywords in sales calls and measure outcomes. This can set the stage for focused coaching.
Jeffrey Fotta | 4 min read
Yes, You Can Appear More Confident When Meeting a Client

Yes, You Can Appear More Confident When Meeting a Client

If entrepreneurs believe in themselves and their businesses, their enthusiasm can become contagious.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
7 Strategies to Succeed With That Demanding, Difficult Customer

7 Strategies to Succeed With That Demanding, Difficult Customer

Understand how to deflect and bypass a client's anger to meet your goals.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Do These Daily Rituals to Unleash Your Vocal Leadership Skills
Communications

Do These Daily Rituals to Unleash Your Vocal Leadership Skills

This Google Hangout is a tutorial for improving vocal resonance, strength and presence in any field.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Leaders Can Achieve 'Personal Mastery' With These Simple Steps
Communication Strategies

Leaders Can Achieve 'Personal Mastery' With These Simple Steps

A top vocal and communications coach reveals the fundamentals of becoming a great leader and speaker.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Is Your Voice a Business Asset or a Liability?
Communications

Is Your Voice a Business Asset or a Liability?

Your company can be judged by how you project its outlook -- literally as you speak.
Jesse Torres | 4 min read