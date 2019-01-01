My Queue

Voice Recognition

Time to Accept Artificial Intelligence as Part of the Family?
Artificial Intelligence

Time to Accept Artificial Intelligence as Part of the Family?

Millions of households are welcoming these new voice-first home assistant devices into and as part of their families -- even with all the uncertainties and unintended consequences.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
There's No Doubt That Amazon Alexa Is the Next Big Thing

There's No Doubt That Amazon Alexa Is the Next Big Thing

To take advantage of its voice-command assistant, Amazon has just launched an online hub to make it easy to hook your brand up to it.
John Lincoln | 4 min read
8 Technology Trends Most Likely to Reach Widespread Adoption

8 Technology Trends Most Likely to Reach Widespread Adoption

Virtual reality, facial recognition technology and a new and improved Siri are just a few things to be on the lookout for throughout the year.
Drew Hendricks | 4 min read
Why Google Might Be Getting Into the Teddy Bear Business

Why Google Might Be Getting Into the Teddy Bear Business

Imagine a Google-made stuffed robot listening, watching, sensing your every move.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read