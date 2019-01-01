My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

voice search

10 Marketing Trends to Watch in 2019
Marketing

10 Marketing Trends to Watch in 2019

Marketing is being shaped by emerging technologies, methods and patterns.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
The Latest Thing You Need to Worry About Cybercriminals Hacking? Your Voice.

The Latest Thing You Need to Worry About Cybercriminals Hacking? Your Voice.

The shift to voice biometrics and speech-controlled systems is raising the risk of voice cloning and subliminal attacks.
Larry Johnson | 6 min read
How an Alexa 'Skill' Can Boost Your Brand

How an Alexa 'Skill' Can Boost Your Brand

Get people to talk about you -- literally.
Michael Georgiou | 4 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Take Advantage of Voice Search Marketing

How Entrepreneurs Can Take Advantage of Voice Search Marketing

Your customers are already using voice search. It's up to you and your business to meet them there.
Kevin Klein | 5 min read
Don't Let Alexa or Siri Speak for Your Company: Protecting Your Brand's Voice on AI Platforms

Don't Let Alexa or Siri Speak for Your Company: Protecting Your Brand's Voice on AI Platforms

With the rising popularity of voice-driven AI assistants, it's important for businesses to offer a consistent brand experience.
Tara Kelly | 6 min read

More From This Topic

18 Marketing Trends to Watch in 2018
Marketing

18 Marketing Trends to Watch in 2018

Marketing is becoming more analytical and more focused on digital marketing through organic search, voice and social media.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Cloud-Based Startups Face Tough Marketing Challenges
Technology

Cloud-Based Startups Face Tough Marketing Challenges

Digital marketers work to be ranked high on the results page. In the future, they will have to work even harder.
Dan Blacharski | 7 min read
Survey Finds Marketers Know All the Important Tech Trends But Aren't Prepared for Any of Them
Marketing

Survey Finds Marketers Know All the Important Tech Trends But Aren't Prepared for Any of Them

A convergence of online technologies is revolutionizing online marketing but marketers seem to be simply waiting to see what happens.
Constance Aguilar | 5 min read
8 SEO Trends You Need to Pay Attention to in 2017
SEO

8 SEO Trends You Need to Pay Attention to in 2017

Knowing which techniques are most effective for driving traffic to your site is a learning curve that never flattens.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Voice Search Is Exploding and Digital Strategy Will Never Be the Same
Social Media

Voice Search Is Exploding and Digital Strategy Will Never Be the Same

How this changes your digital and social media strategies and could lead to a competitive advantage.
Keith Quesenberry | 6 min read