VoIP

Vonage Buys Vocalocity in Bid to Deepen Roots in Small-Business Voice Service Space
Technology

The $130 million deal brings together two providers of Internet-based phone services.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
How to Get Better Hosted VoIP Services

Many small-business owners want the flexibility of hosted voice-over-IP but not the lack of reliability and call quality. We asked a tech geek: Is there a way to get both?
Dan O'Shea | 3 min read
Can VoIP Cut Your Mobile Costs?

VoIP: It looks weird written out, it's fun to say and it can help you save money on your telecom costs.
Rich Karpinski | 3 min read