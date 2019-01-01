My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

VoIP and IP Telephony

Customer Service Wins With Partnership of 2 Major Companies Supporting VoIP and CRM
VoIP and IP Telephony

Customer Service Wins With Partnership of 2 Major Companies Supporting VoIP and CRM

A strategic partnership between VoIP and CRM companies just made meeting customers' needs a whole lot easier.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Vonage Buys Vocalocity in Bid to Deepen Roots in Small-Business Voice Service Space

Vonage Buys Vocalocity in Bid to Deepen Roots in Small-Business Voice Service Space

The $130 million deal brings together two providers of Internet-based phone services.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
A New Option to Save on Web Access for Overseas Travelers

A New Option to Save on Web Access for Overseas Travelers

If you've been stung by high international roaming bills, consider packing this low-cost modem for your next business trip.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
Review: Skype Manager for Small-Business Call Services

Review: Skype Manager for Small-Business Call Services

The popular calling service rolls out big-company features for smaller enterprises.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
Your (Virtual) Operator Is Standing by

Your (Virtual) Operator Is Standing by

Having a professional voice--and a professional phone system--instantly makes a bigger impression on your customers
Dan O'Shea | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Business-Ready Skype Tools Slash VOIP Costs
Technology

Business-Ready Skype Tools Slash VOIP Costs

VOIP (voice over IP) calls cost less than traditional phone systems, while adding additional features.
Zack Stern | 2 min read
Untangle Your Desktop
Technology

Untangle Your Desktop

If you're getting tangled up in the cords on your desk, this VoIP phone/keyboard/mouse combo will cut through (some of) the clutter.
Mike Hogan | 2 min read
Gettin' Hitched
Technology

Gettin' Hitched

Internet protocol and TV: a union that should only get better with time.
Mike Hogan | 5 min read
VoIP Without the Computer
Technology

VoIP Without the Computer

A new generation of Wi-Fi phones unhooks VoIP calls from a PC.
Mike Hogan | 2 min read
Free Conference Tool
Technology

Free Conference Tool

Get more than you expect from this free service.
Gwen Moran | 1 min read
Cable Company Wars Benefit Entrepreneurs
Technology

Cable Company Wars Benefit Entrepreneurs

Who wins the battle between the bells and cable companies? You do.
Mike Hogan | 2 min read
VoIP Goes Wireless
Technology

VoIP Goes Wireless

VoIP is wasting no time in going wireless.
Amanda C. Kooser | 2 min read
What Skype Can Do for Your Business
Technology

What Skype Can Do for Your Business

Integrate Skype into your business plan to save on phone bills, add international numbers and let customers click to call.
4 min read
How to Set Up an IP PBX
Technology

How to Set Up an IP PBX

Setting up an IP PBX not your cup of tea? Just look how simple it can be!
Mike Hogan | 2 min read
Long-Distance VoIP
Technology

Long-Distance VoIP

One company offers VoIP long-distance rates with no router required.
Mike Hogan | 2 min read