VoIP and IP Telephony
A strategic partnership between VoIP and CRM companies just made meeting customers' needs a whole lot easier.
The $130 million deal brings together two providers of Internet-based phone services.
If you've been stung by high international roaming bills, consider packing this low-cost modem for your next business trip.
The popular calling service rolls out big-company features for smaller enterprises.
Having a professional voice--and a professional phone system--instantly makes a bigger impression on your customers
VOIP (voice over IP) calls cost less than traditional phone systems, while adding additional features.
If you're getting tangled up in the cords on your desk, this VoIP phone/keyboard/mouse combo will cut through (some of) the clutter.
Internet protocol and TV: a union that should only get better with time.
A new generation of Wi-Fi phones unhooks VoIP calls from a PC.
Get more than you expect from this free service.
Who wins the battle between the bells and cable companies? You do.
VoIP is wasting no time in going wireless.
Integrate Skype into your business plan to save on phone bills, add international numbers and let customers click to call.
Setting up an IP PBX not your cup of tea? Just look how simple it can be!
One company offers VoIP long-distance rates with no router required.
