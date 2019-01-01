There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Volunteering
Employee Retention
For entrepreneurs looking to add a fresh face, post-holiday turnover can be a blessing. But for the rest, it's a challenge that comes at precisely the wrong time.
Leadership experience and resume boosting are only some of the advantages you'll gain. You might also change someone's life -- literally.
Even though it might seem like a 'cost,' when you look at the data I'd argue that it's actually crazy not to offer a generous volunteer program.
When a business gives back, everybody wins.
The largest cohort in today's workforce seeks both meaningful employment and employers whose values align with their own.
More From This Topic
Philanthropy
In the mountains of Peru, it turns out, you can actually get a lot of business stuff done.
Volunteering
Turn one-time volunteers into lifelong supporters.
Philanthropy
When companies and philanthropic organizations join forces, business and community benefit together.
Work-Life Balance
Having trouble balancing your personal and professional lives? Here are some simple tips to help you regain equilibrium.
Philanthropy
Volunteering can prepare young people for the world, both career-wise and on a personal level.
Volunteering
People helping the community because they have a giving heart are just the people you want to do business with.
Fear
Nothing does more to stymie truly original thinking than playing it safe for fear of how people will react.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?