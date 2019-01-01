My Queue

Volvo

Volvo's Shared 'Care Key' Will Keep Your Teens From Speeding
Safety

Starting with model year 2021, you'll be able to set your own speed limits.
Christine Fisher | 2 min read
Volvo's High-Performance Polestar Brand Just Unveiled Sweden's Answer to the Tesla Model 3

Production is expected to start in early 2020.
Benjamin Zhang | 2 min read
Volvo to Go All Electric by 2019

The move marks 'the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Volvo's Self-Driving Cars Confused by Kangaroos in Australia

Volvo's self-driving cars use the ground as a reference point for distance, and the kangaroo's hopping makes it hard to determine how far away they are.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
5 Surprising Things to Come Out of the Detroit Auto Show

From self-driving 'platforms' to notions of 'mobility,' this year's annual auto event reveals new priorities for manufacturers.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read

More From This Topic

You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo
Luxury Cars

It has a built-in refrigerator and crystal glassware.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Volvo and Uber Team Up to Develop Self-Driving Cars
Self-Driving Cars

Volvo has agreed to a $300 million alliance with Uber to develop self-driving cars.
Reuters | 3 min read
China Bans Autonomous Car Testing (for Now)
Self-Driving Cars

China wants car makers to stop testing until new regulations are in place.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read
Google, Ford, Uber Join Coalition to Advance Self-Driving Cars
Self-Driving Cars

Lyft and Volvo are also involved.
Reuters | 3 min read
With Apple's 'CarPlay,' the Race for Flashier In-Car Touchscreen Controls Revs Up
CarPlay

You'll never have to look down at your iPhone again while driving because your car will be an iPhone on wheels.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read