votos

El 'perro rezagado': la última estrategia de Trump para robarse la elección
elecciones EU

Los estrategas de Donald Trump han comenzado a valerse del discurso de la derrota para generar empatía entre los votantes. ¿Esto será suficiente para que el republicano pueda robarse la elección y ganar la presidencia de Estados Unidos?
Alejandro Llantada Toscano | 2 min read