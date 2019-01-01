There are no Videos in your queue.
Vulnerability
Ready For Anything
The autocratic leader is tolerated when survival is at stake but that style won't build a company over the long haul.
True leadership is about leading yourself first, knowing your impact and taking responsibility.
You don't have to wear a suit of armor every day to inspire your workforce. Instead, show your weaknesses and you'll have more people's trust and loyalty.
Your team already knows you're flawed, so you actually gain when you admit you are.
It takes strength to be vulnerable.
There are ways we can create more open, accepting business environments that don't have to be touchy-feely -- just real.
Ready For Anything
By adopting four key principles, leaders can help avert scandals while also learning more about themselves.
Authenticity
Influencer Natalie Hodson was surprised to see her business suffer when she tried to portray a "perfect" image.
Transparency
Sometimes, being 'professional' is not what's best for your business.
Being vulnerable can be scary, but it doesn't mean you're weak.
Social Media
Real life isn't all sunshine with no bad hair days. Your social media posts shouldn't be either.
Ready For Anything
A shifting power base in a polarizing political climate is changing the landscape of leadership. How do you garner trust, create a culture of accountability and ensure a healthy and productive workplace?
Ready For Anything
Vulnerability fuels the strongest relationships and can transform employee performance.
