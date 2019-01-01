My Queue

Volkswagen Agrees to $15.3 Billion Settlement in Diesel Pollution Case
Volkswagen Agrees to $15.3 Billion Settlement in Diesel Pollution Case

The settlement stems from VW's admission in September that it intentionally misled regulators by installing secret software that allowed U.S. vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.
Reuters | 2 min read
VW to Offer to Buy Back Nearly 500,000 U.S. Diesel Cars, Sources Say

VW to Offer to Buy Back Nearly 500,000 U.S. Diesel Cars, Sources Say

That would include versions of the Jetta sedan, the Golf compact and the Audi A3 sold since 2009.
Reuters | 4 min read
Volkswagen: CO2 Emissions Scandal Not As Bad as Feared

Volkswagen: CO2 Emissions Scandal Not As Bad as Feared

Europe's biggest motor manufacturer is battling a wider diesel emissions scandal affecting up to 11 million cars.
Reuters | 4 min read