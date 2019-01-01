My Queue

Are Sharing-Economy Workers Contractors or Employees?
Companies in the booming sharing economy depend on contractors who may legally qualify as full time employees. The distinction is crucial for both workers and their employers.
Tx Zhuo | 4 min read
How to Scale Up Your Holiday Workforce the Right Way

There's a right way and a wrong way to staff up for the holidays. Here are a few tips for keeping you on track and out of the IRS's headlights.
Jeff Wald | 4 min read
Three Online Tax Resources for Small-Business Owners

Three Online Tax Resources for Small-Business Owners

Looking for ways to make Tax Day a little less painful? These websites might have what you need.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read