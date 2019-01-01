My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Waitresses

Tipping Point: Is It Time to Rethink Gratuity in Restaurants?
Radicals & Visionaries

Tipping Point: Is It Time to Rethink Gratuity in Restaurants?

There's a growing movement to eliminate gratuities for servers. What does this mean for the restaurant world?
Corie Brown | 4 min read
Waitress Buys Dinner for Customers Whose Daughter Died

Waitress Buys Dinner for Customers Whose Daughter Died

In an age of aggressive customer-versus-waiter interactions, this waitress's kindness stands out.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Sin Is in at These Booming Eateries

Sin Is in at These Booming Eateries

At some restaurants, the seven deadly sins aren't just vices: They're big business, too.
Katie Little | 3 min read
'Check' It Out: Why This Restaurant Group Began Using a Tableside Payment System

'Check' It Out: Why This Restaurant Group Began Using a Tableside Payment System

Four Dickie Brennan's restaurants are using a new payment system, and it's a hit with customers and staff.
David Port | 3 min read
'Breastaurants' Ring Up Big Profits

'Breastaurants' Ring Up Big Profits

Restaurants that woo men with attractive waitresses, big beer selections & giant TVs are winning loyal customers--and raking in revenues.
Jason Daley | 9 min read