There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Wal-Mart
Plus, Poshmark raises $87.5 million and a Chicago startup lets you order snacks to your seat at events.
Companies that have embraced ambitious sustainability goals have invariably found it improves efficiency, employee morale and public perception.
Walmart, the single largest employer in America with 2.3 million employees worldwide, has come under fire for its attendance policy.
Jet, with its ability to lower prices as customers add more items to their shopping carts, will help the world's largest retailer reach more customers, including millennials.
More From This Topic
Ecommerce
Macy's, Wal-Mart and Target should all consider structuring its websites like Amazon.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Had Jet grown into the company some hoped it would, New Jersey would have an anchor tenant that attracted other innovators.
Wal-Mart
The deal would help Wal-Mart better compete with Amazon.com and other online retailers.
Wal-Mart
It was not clear how much Wal-Mart would pay, but Jet.com could be worth as much as $3 billion.
Wal-Mart
This is also part of Wal-Mart's broader strategy to strengthen its e-commerce business at a time when its online sales growth is slowing.
Wal-Mart
The company had announced a slew of programs, including online grocery pick up and a partnership with ride-hailing app Uber to deliver groceries as it looks to boost online sales.
Wal-Mart
The deal will see the U.S. grocery giant swap its Yihaodian platform for a 5 percent stake in JD.com Inc., worth about $1.5 billion by the firm's latest market value.
Wal-Mart
The world's largest retailer raised wages for its hourly workers to $10 per hour earlier this year, but labor groups have called the raise inadequate.
Wal-Mart
Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon spoke about initiatives such as online grocery pick up, the retailer's two-day shipping program and its mobile wallet, Wal-Mart Pay.
Wal-Mart
The world's largest retailer said it would begin test deliveries within the next two weeks in Denver and Phoenix.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?