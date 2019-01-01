My Queue

Wal-Mart

Yodeling at Walmart and Mark Zuckerberg's Date With Congress: 3 Things to Know Today
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
Walmart Enters High-end Fashion Space With Lord & Taylor Online Partnership

Plus, Poshmark raises $87.5 million and a Chicago startup lets you order snacks to your seat at events.
Venturer | 2 min read
What Big Companies Can Teach Small Business Owners About Sustainability

Companies that have embraced ambitious sustainability goals have invariably found it improves efficiency, employee morale and public perception.
Serenity Gibbons | 6 min read
Walmart Punishes Employees for Taking Sick Days, New Report Says

Walmart, the single largest employer in America with 2.3 million employees worldwide, has come under fire for its attendance policy.
Rachel Gillett | 9 min read
Wal-Mart Completes Acquisition of Jet.com

Jet, with its ability to lower prices as customers add more items to their shopping carts, will help the world's largest retailer reach more customers, including millennials.
Reuters | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Entrepreneurs Are the Key to Success for Traditional Retailers
Ecommerce

Macy's, Wal-Mart and Target should all consider structuring its websites like Amazon.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
Why the Jet.com Acquisition Is Disappointing the NJ/NYC Tech Community
Mergers and Acquisitions

Had Jet grown into the company some hoped it would, New Jersey would have an anchor tenant that attracted other innovators.
Aaron Price | 5 min read
Wal-Mart to Buy Jet.com for About $3.3 Billion
Wal-Mart

The deal would help Wal-Mart better compete with Amazon.com and other online retailers.
Reuters | 2 min read
Wal-Mart in Talks to Buy Online Retailer Jet.com
Wal-Mart

It was not clear how much Wal-Mart would pay, but Jet.com could be worth as much as $3 billion.
Reuters | 1 min read
Wal-Mart Offers 'Free Shipping With No Minimum' to Tackle Amazon's Prime Day
Wal-Mart

This is also part of Wal-Mart's broader strategy to strengthen its e-commerce business at a time when its online sales growth is slowing.
Reuters | 2 min read
With Amazon in Sight, Wal-Mart to Offer Free Shipping for 30 Days
Wal-Mart

The company had announced a slew of programs, including online grocery pick up and a partnership with ride-hailing app Uber to deliver groceries as it looks to boost online sales.
Reuters | 1 min read
Wal-Mart Rips Up China Online Strategy, Starts Again With Stake in Alibaba Rival
Wal-Mart

The deal will see the U.S. grocery giant swap its Yihaodian platform for a 5 percent stake in JD.com Inc., worth about $1.5 billion by the firm's latest market value.
Reuters | 3 min read
Wal-Mart Wage Hike to $15 an Hour Would Cost it $4.95 Billion, Study Says
Wal-Mart

The world's largest retailer raised wages for its hourly workers to $10 per hour earlier this year, but labor groups have called the raise inadequate.
Reuters | 2 min read
Wal-Mart Says Tech Investments, Such as Warehouse Drones, Will Boost Online Sales
Wal-Mart

Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon spoke about initiatives such as online grocery pick up, the retailer's two-day shipping program and its mobile wallet, Wal-Mart Pay.
Reuters | 3 min read
Wal-Mart to Test Grocery Delivery With Uber, Lyft
Wal-Mart

The world's largest retailer said it would begin test deliveries within the next two weeks in Denver and Phoenix.
Reuters | 2 min read