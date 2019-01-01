There are no Videos in your queue.
walgreens
Theranos
Walgreens was once Theranos' largest partner.
Theranos was once praised for its fast, less-invasive blood testing technology, but the company has found itself in the spotlight after media reports raised questions about the accuracy of its proprietary tests.
After one of Theranos' labs was found to pose immediate jeopardy to patient safety, Walgreens has ordered that no blood tests be analyzed there.
