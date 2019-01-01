My Queue

Walgreens Sues Theranos for a Reported $140 Million
Theranos

Walgreens was once Theranos' largest partner.
Jessica Conditt | 2 min read
Walgreens Ends Relationship With Theranos in Latest Blow For Startup

Theranos was once praised for its fast, less-invasive blood testing technology, but the company has found itself in the spotlight after media reports raised questions about the accuracy of its proprietary tests.
CNBC Staff | 2 min read
Walgreens Pumps the Brakes on Theranos Partnership Amid Problematic Lab Audit

After one of Theranos' labs was found to pose immediate jeopardy to patient safety, Walgreens has ordered that no blood tests be analyzed there.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read