My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Walking

Paradox: How Idle Time at Work Can Improve Productivity
Productivity

Paradox: How Idle Time at Work Can Improve Productivity

Regular, pre-planned "microbreaks" can keep you focused and energized, and at the top of your game.
Aytekin Tank | 8 min read
10 Simple Lifestyle Changes Science Is Confident Will Help You Live Longer

10 Simple Lifestyle Changes Science Is Confident Will Help You Live Longer

The science is in, and the path to a longer life is astonishingly easy to follow: Live exactly the way your great-grandparents did -- but do yoga, too.
Dr. Shan Hussain | 6 min read
6 Ways to Maintain Your Fitness When You're Super Busy

6 Ways to Maintain Your Fitness When You're Super Busy

Maximize your health and stay strong enough to tackle any business challenge.
Julian Hayes II | 5 min read
When This Boss Walks 10 Miles a Day, She Leads a Much Healthier Team

When This Boss Walks 10 Miles a Day, She Leads a Much Healthier Team

Leading by example is important for every business owner looking to improve his or her team's health.
Beth Mock LeBlanc | 5 min read
8 Ways to Slow Down and De-Stress Your Busy Life

8 Ways to Slow Down and De-Stress Your Busy Life

You don't have to be a nervous wreck just because you have a lot to do.
John Rampton | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Unfair! Some People Actually Like Their Commutes.
Commutes

Unfair! Some People Actually Like Their Commutes.

We're so envious.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
5 Ways to Improve Your Life for Tomorrow
Personal Improvement

5 Ways to Improve Your Life for Tomorrow

The one thing we should always do, as long as we are breathing, is to look for ways to grow and maximize our potential.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
Minimize Stress With These 4 Mental Techniques
Stress Management

Minimize Stress With These 4 Mental Techniques

The next time the unexpected shows up at your door, be prepared with these strategies.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
5 Easy Ways to Make Your Team Healthier and More Productive
Health and Wellness

5 Easy Ways to Make Your Team Healthier and More Productive

A few remarkably simple and affordable tweaks can make a day at the office good for our health and the company bottom line.
John Rampton | 5 min read
To Improve Productivity Tell Your Team to Go Take a Hike
Productivity

To Improve Productivity Tell Your Team to Go Take a Hike

Giving employees exercise breaks benefits their wellbeing and your bottom line.
John Rampton | 4 min read
How a Two-Minute Stroll Around the Office Can Save Your Life
Personal Health

How a Two-Minute Stroll Around the Office Can Save Your Life

Sitting for too long negatively impacts your health and productivity. How two minutes per hour can turn this around.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
5 Simple Strategies for Beating Procrastination Once and for All
Self Improvement

5 Simple Strategies for Beating Procrastination Once and for All

Being your own boss requires the discipline to start and finish work, even when nobody else cares if you don't.
Jon Nastor | 4 min read
5 Simple and Effortless Morning Routines You Can Start Tomorrow
Mornings

5 Simple and Effortless Morning Routines You Can Start Tomorrow

Avoid waiting for the new year to try new habits. Here are a few things to do as soon as you roll out of bed that will get you energized for the rest of the day.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
18 Unusual Habits That Boost Your Energy More Than Coffee
Energy

18 Unusual Habits That Boost Your Energy More Than Coffee

To understand unique and healthy ways to consistently and quickly boost energy daily, I asked dynamic entrepreneurs to spill their best-kept secrets.
Michael Simmons | 13 min read
What's Really Killing You (and It Isn't Ebola)
Personal Health

What's Really Killing You (and It Isn't Ebola)

You're probably doing something dangerous as you read this, and it's shortening your lifespan.
John Brubaker | 6 min read