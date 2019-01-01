My Queue

Walking Meetings

5 Ways to Improve Your Entrepreneurial Creativity
Creativity

5 Ways to Improve Your Entrepreneurial Creativity

For starters, don't use your phone as an alarm clock.
Ben Simkin | 7 min read
5 Ways to Cut Back on Meetings That Don't Matter

5 Ways to Cut Back on Meetings That Don't Matter

One survey found that employees would rather watch paint dry or endure a tooth canal then attend a boring meeting.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
5 Tips for Running Meetings People Willingly Attend

5 Tips for Running Meetings People Willingly Attend

Today's agenda -- drive alignment, give direction, generate energy and get creative.
Cameron Herold | 4 min read
5 Easy Ways to Make Your Team Healthier and More Productive

5 Easy Ways to Make Your Team Healthier and More Productive

A few remarkably simple and affordable tweaks can make a day at the office good for our health and the company bottom line.
John Rampton | 5 min read
How a Two-Minute Stroll Around the Office Can Save Your Life

How a Two-Minute Stroll Around the Office Can Save Your Life

Sitting for too long negatively impacts your health and productivity. How two minutes per hour can turn this around.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read

5 Ways to Prompt Your Employees to Sleep More
Sleep

5 Ways to Prompt Your Employees to Sleep More

Is your company an assemblage of the drowsy. Encourage members of your team to catch up on rest in these ways.
Heather R. Huhman | 3 min read