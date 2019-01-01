My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

warehousing

Has the Government Finally Woken Up to Support Homegrown E-tailers?
E-commerce

Has the Government Finally Woken Up to Support Homegrown E-tailers?

Though the tweak or clarification in the policy will reportedly hurt Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart the most, domestic e-commerce players have welcomed this move as the level playing field
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read