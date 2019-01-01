My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Washington Redskins

Government Must Protect Rude or Racist Brands, Court Says
Legal

Government Must Protect Rude or Racist Brands, Court Says

The U.S. Trademark Office must protect companies with slur names, according to the Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.
Jeff John Roberts | 2 min read
U.S. Deals Harsh, But Not Fatal, Blow Against Washington Redskins

U.S. Deals Harsh, But Not Fatal, Blow Against Washington Redskins

Patent office rules that NFL team's name is 'disparaging' to Native Americans.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read