My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Waste Management Startup

You Can Start These 6 Waste Management Businesses In 2019
Starting a Business

You Can Start These 6 Waste Management Businesses In 2019

One can earn good revenue from waste management business besides creating positive impacts in the society
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
How Millennials Should Run a Waste Management Business? Here're Some Ways

How Millennials Should Run a Waste Management Business? Here're Some Ways

Regulating the waste is a jostling task for the regime, so its time for young millennials to become a helping hand
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
The Electronic Menace: Why E-waste is a Major Concern Today

The Electronic Menace: Why E-waste is a Major Concern Today

E-waste today poses an equal threat to the environment as all other forms of pollution, and it is only through collaborative efforts that this menace can be combatted
V Ranganathan | 4 min read
How This Couple Used Junk for Furnishing Places

How This Couple Used Junk for Furnishing Places

Unbelievable but true, Jodhpur-based couple Hritesh and Priti Lohiya have redefined the concept of waste by utilizing it as raw material.
Anindita Ganguly | 2 min read
These Business Enthusiasts are Cash-in On The Trash

These Business Enthusiasts are Cash-in On The Trash

These companies are capitalizing on our trash and we still think our waste is going to the Bermuda triangle, never to return
Sahiba Khan | 8 min read

More From This Topic

This Company Shows How Organized Waste Management is Need of the Hour
Waste Management Startup

This Company Shows How Organized Waste Management is Need of the Hour

The ORS app will help you clear your junk and in return pay you for it
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read
These Start-ups are Coming up with Smart Initiatives to Recycle Waste
Recycling

These Start-ups are Coming up with Smart Initiatives to Recycle Waste

A few start-ups have come forward to allay their worries with their innovative ideas to create something new, exquisite and useful out of junk.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
These #4 Startups are Giving New Life to E-waste
Recycling

These #4 Startups are Giving New Life to E-waste

Although many companies now days are offering the option of e-waste recycling but few companies have already set a new standard in this untouched sector.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
5 Basic Urban Problems That Can Be Solved In India via Technology
Startup Business Ideas

5 Basic Urban Problems That Can Be Solved In India via Technology

Entrepreneurs hear: these are untapped markets that need a start-up to take over ASAP
Rustam Singh | 3 min read
Opportunities for Social Entrepreneurs In India
Social Entrepreneurs

Opportunities for Social Entrepreneurs In India

Renewable energy is not the only option for entrepreneurs who are planning to tap social sector of India.
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read
Business of Environment, The Untapped Million-Dollar Industry
Startups

Business of Environment, The Untapped Million-Dollar Industry

This startup is redefining waste management and creativity!
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read
With latest funding, Sampurn(e)arth strives to create positive impact socially & environmentally
Waste Management Startup

With latest funding, Sampurn(e)arth strives to create positive impact socially & environmentally

A large number of investors, who are mostly first time investors, are showing great interest in investing in social enterprises.
Entrepreneur India | 3 min read