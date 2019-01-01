My Queue

Water

This Former Software Entrepreneur Now Runs an Alkaline Water Company That's Expected to Bring in up to $9 Million This Year
The Digest

This Former Software Entrepreneur Now Runs an Alkaline Water Company That's Expected to Bring in up to $9 Million This Year

Jose Fernandez entered a whole new industry with TEN Water after he thought he could improve on existing alkaline water brands.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Olympic Superstar Michael Phelps Won Medals in the Water. Now He's Fighting to Save It. (Video)

Olympic Superstar Michael Phelps Won Medals in the Water. Now He's Fighting to Save It. (Video)

"We're not going to have clean water forever," said Phelps. "Being a swimmer... water is such a big part of my life. It all comes together."
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Expedia Acquires 2 Venture-Backed Hospitality Startups

Expedia Acquires 2 Venture-Backed Hospitality Startups

Plus, there's a new startup that is like Waze for water, and Seattle-based startup Stylze raises $2 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
Elon Musk Said He Will Pay for Home Water Filters in Flint

Elon Musk Said He Will Pay for Home Water Filters in Flint

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO will address 'outliers' that stll don't meet FDA standards.
Richard Lawler | 3 min read
The 5 Best Workplace Water Bottles for Hydration Motivation

The 5 Best Workplace Water Bottles for Hydration Motivation

We handpicked five of the best and trendiest bottles for women, so you can stay hydrated on the go.
Hayden Field | 6 min read

This Company Wants to Sell You 'Raw' Water
Health and Wellness

This Company Wants to Sell You 'Raw' Water

When 'raw' water comes out of your tap, you're warned to boil it. But, these entrepreneurs say theirs is good for you.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Here's Why You Can't Stay Focused
Lifestyle

Here's Why You Can't Stay Focused

Regaining focus isn't about willpower. It's about deconstructing the modern life habits that obstruct your enjoying it again.
Dan Dowling | 8 min read
There's a New Threat to Small Business: Water Scarcity
drought

There's a New Threat to Small Business: Water Scarcity

Operate a business in a drought zone? Unfortunately, the lack of water you face is out of your control. Here are some considerations.
Marvin Dumont | 5 min read
What Everyone Should Know About the Global Water Crisis
Environmental Protection

What Everyone Should Know About the Global Water Crisis

Entrepreneur Seth Siegel is on a mission to prevent the fast-approaching global water crisis and offers ways for you to get involved.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
Two Founders Share Real-World Bootstrapping Secrets
100 Brilliant Companies

Two Founders Share Real-World Bootstrapping Secrets

Learn from people who've been there and made it work.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read
3 Ways Your Social Business Will Be Better Than a Charity
Social Entrepreneurs

3 Ways Your Social Business Will Be Better Than a Charity

Find out how the three pillars of the Charity Industrial Complex are holding charities back from really making an impact and how your social business can be different.
Jason Haber | 7 min read
7 Clean-Tech Companies That Solve More Than Environmental Problems
earth day

7 Clean-Tech Companies That Solve More Than Environmental Problems

To get people to make a change, sometimes it needs to be more than the right thing to do.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
8 Items You Need on Your Desk
Office Space

8 Items You Need on Your Desk

These are the essentials.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read
4 Major Threats to an Entrepreneur's Health
Personal Health

4 Major Threats to an Entrepreneur's Health

It's important to maintain your own health while pursuing your entrepreneurial goals.
Tim Burd | 5 min read
How a Thirst for Fashion Is Driving Sales for This Hot Accessory
Business Unusual

How a Thirst for Fashion Is Driving Sales for This Hot Accessory

Stylish stainless-steal water bottles have earned celebrities and high-end stores as fans.
Dina Mishev | 5 min read