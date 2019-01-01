There are no Videos in your queue.
Water
The Digest
Jose Fernandez entered a whole new industry with TEN Water after he thought he could improve on existing alkaline water brands.
"We're not going to have clean water forever," said Phelps. "Being a swimmer... water is such a big part of my life. It all comes together."
Plus, there's a new startup that is like Waze for water, and Seattle-based startup Stylze raises $2 million.
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO will address 'outliers' that stll don't meet FDA standards.
We handpicked five of the best and trendiest bottles for women, so you can stay hydrated on the go.
More From This Topic
Health and Wellness
When 'raw' water comes out of your tap, you're warned to boil it. But, these entrepreneurs say theirs is good for you.
Lifestyle
Regaining focus isn't about willpower. It's about deconstructing the modern life habits that obstruct your enjoying it again.
drought
Operate a business in a drought zone? Unfortunately, the lack of water you face is out of your control. Here are some considerations.
Environmental Protection
Entrepreneur Seth Siegel is on a mission to prevent the fast-approaching global water crisis and offers ways for you to get involved.
Social Entrepreneurs
Find out how the three pillars of the Charity Industrial Complex are holding charities back from really making an impact and how your social business can be different.
earth day
To get people to make a change, sometimes it needs to be more than the right thing to do.
Personal Health
It's important to maintain your own health while pursuing your entrepreneurial goals.
Business Unusual
Stylish stainless-steal water bottles have earned celebrities and high-end stores as fans.
